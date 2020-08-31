No Comments

How to Use GM’s “Shop. Click. Drive.” Service

GM’s Shop. Click. Drive. makes car shopping more fun…and straightforward

General Motors is just one automaker that continually seeks ways to streamline and automate the customer experience. The Shop. Click. Drive. program has thrived this year, in the context of COVID-19, as more car shoppers adhere to social distancing protocols while buying a new vehicle. Here’s a brief overview of this service and how GM plans to enhance it later this year.

How to use the service

In a nutshell, the Shop. Click. Drive. program lets you search for a new vehicle via GM’s website here. Once you select which badge to go with (Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac), you can then pick the trim level, features, and packages you want the model to have.

You then click on the “Start Buying Process” button next to the model of your choice. Next, the website connects you with the dealership selling the vehicle.

Then, all you have to do is fill out the financing paperwork and schedule an at-home delivery date. This step also lets you calculate an estimated value for your trade-in vehicle if you have one.

Anticipated enhancements to the service

GM plans to continue tapping into the online car shopping trend this year

Per GM Authority, the automaker plans on releasing a new version of the Shop. Click. Drive. service later this year. Considering that the program is seven years old, it’s a great time for GM to roll out some updates.

As GM CMO Deborah Wahl put it, the service is “enabling larger parts of the purchase cycle to happen remotely.” It’s a trend that industry experts predict will continue to increase in the days ahead, as circumstances like the pandemic and the increased consumer demand for automated purchasing processes change the way that automakers sell cars.

We’re excited to see what these enhancements to the service will be. But until then… Take a moment to learn about the home delivery service trend here. Then equip yourself with helpful strategies to shop for a new car when you have young children in tow.

