No Comments

How Would Advanced Safety Features Work in the Apocalypse

Photo: Subaru

Modern vehicles are equipped with some insanely advanced systems. Many feature unprecedented technologies that can mitigate the impact of accidents, keep pedestrians safe, help keep you alert on the road, and more. But, I think it’s worth looking at how these systems might hamstring us in an increasingly likely global apocalypse.*

Outpace the apocalypse: Drive a 2020 Subaru WRX

Automatic Braking

In the current world, a vehicle that lends a second pair of eyes is invaluable. Technologies that detect pedestrians in front of you can save lives. However, despite the best of intensions, they may prove to be a handicap during the apocalypse.

Let’s assume that the apocalypse is of the zombie variety. You and a ragtag band or survivors are barreling down a country road under the cover of night. You spot a zombie, but your car sees a “pedestrian” and stops. Now you’re vulnerable to a zombie attack.

Distraction mitigation

Driver-assistance technologies like Subaru EyeSight offer a unique service that alerts you when you become distracted or drowsy behind the wheel. That may actually be helpful in the event that a zombie steals your car, as it would probably notice that the aforementioned zombie wasn’t paying full attention to the road.

Keyless entry

When you’re being chased by shambling zambos, the last thing you want is to fumble with your keys. That’s a bad horror movie in the making.

Ultimately, there are numerous upsides and downsides to intelligent safety features (especially where zombies are concerned). Thankfully, the current pandemic hasn’t resulted in a zombie apocalypse. But, who knows what the future holds (cue the Twilight Zone music).

*This article was written with the intention of being humorous. Any references to current events were probably intentional. For more information, check out The News Wheel.

Think you vehicle it totaled?: Our certified technicians can fix reverse an apocalyptic accident