How Xenon and LED Headlights Differ

Not only do makes and models have different headlight styles, but they often have different types of headlights. If you’re on the hunt for a new car, chances are you’ve heard the terms xenon and LED headlights. Here’s a closer look at how these headlight types burn differently.

Intensely bright

Xenon headlights are filled with gas and emit a bright light while being energy-efficient. You might hear them referred to as a high-intensity discharge or HID light, too.

“Xenon lights are fairly common in luxury vehicles you see on the road today. However, they are popular for those who want to install them themselves. One reason why xenon lights have gained in popularity is due to their extreme brightness. It’s often brighter than both an LED light and a standard headlight,” according to Autotrader writers Doug Demuro and Austin Morris.

Since xenon headlights consume a lot of energy to produce such an intense, bright light, their lifespan is typically shorter compared to a LED headlights.

Energy-efficient light

Light-emitting diode or LED lights use less energy to create a bright, energy-efficient light, and although are newer to the market, will illuminate your drive longer and better than xenon headlights.

“The small size means many of these little lights can go into one headlight lamp, giving a better overall illumination of the road. They are easy to install, and they come in multiple colors, giving drivers the ability to customize their headlights,” according to Demuro and Morris.

Although you’ll buy more at purchase for LED lights, their longevity can make the higher price worth it.

In addition to their durability, LED headlights offer a warmer light and offer a wider coverage area than xenon headlights, depending on the number of LEDs in the vehicle’s lighting system.

It isn’t easy to determine what type of light, xenon or LED, is better in terms of safety since there are several factors to consider when evaluating headlight performance.

“LEDs generally perform better than other types in the IIHS test, but equipping a vehicle with either LEDs or xenon lights doesn’t mean they will receive the highest score or outperform halogen headlights,” according to Cars.com writer Rick Popely.