Huawei Takes Major Leap into the Auto Industry with Two New Smart Car Brands

The announcement was made just before the opening of the Guangzhou Auto Show on November 20, marking a deeper expansion of Huawei’s role in co-developing vehicles, despite the company’s public stance that it does not make cars itself.

This move further broadens Huawei’s automotive strategy under its “Harmony Intelligent Mobility” and “Huawei Qiankun” ecosystems.

Huawei’s Expanding Automotive Strategy

Huawei’s involvement in the automotive sector began with the establishment of its Intelligent Automotive Solution Business Unit in 2019. Initially focused on providing smart components for electric vehicles, Huawei aimed to become a major supplier of technologies like intelligent cockpits and driver-assist systems.

The company took a significant step forward in 2021, partnering with Seres Group Inc. to launch the Aito brand, where Huawei played a leading role in product definition and marketing. Despite facing challenges, particularly US sanctions, Huawei continued to expand its influence in the automotive industry.

By late 2023, Huawei had formed the Harmony Intelligent Mobility alliance, including five partner carmakers, and introduced its smart technologies into a range of vehicles, reports Caixin.

Yijing: the first high-end brand jointly created by a centrally-administered state-owned automaker (Dongfeng) and Huawei, ushering in the third type of collaboration between Huawei and OEMs, let's just call it "HQ".



There's also the Qijing with GAC Group.



The other two:



HIMA:… pic.twitter.com/UVNJhOEI9P — Lei 𝕏ing邢磊 (@leixing77) November 20, 2025

Huawei’s Role in the Qijing and Yijing Brands

The announcement of the Qijing and Yijing brands marks Huawei’s latest efforts to broaden its automotive presence. In collaboration with GAC and Dongfeng Motor Group, Huawei is further expanding its involvement in the development of electric vehicles.

The two joint ventures will operate under Huawei’s “Harmony Intelligent Mobility” and “Huawei Qiankun” ecosystems, aiming to create a fully integrated smart vehicle experience. While Huawei does not manufacture vehicles itself, the company’s technology will play a key role in the development of these vehicles, offering solutions in areas such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, and in-car systems.