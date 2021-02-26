Hyundai Earned More 2021 Top Safety Pick Awards than All American Brands Combined
The Hyundai Motor Group — including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis — has racked up more 2021 Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety than any other automotive manufacturer.
Across the three brands, cars produced by the Hyundai Motor Group earned a total of 17 Top Safety Pick awards or better, including four Top Safety Pick+ awards — more than all American brands combined. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Model Lineup: Explore the 2021 Hyundai roster
2021 Top Safety Pick award winners
- Hyundai Kona
- Hyundai Sonata
- Hyundai Tucson
- Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Venueku
- Kia Seltos
- Kia Sorento
- Kia Sportage
- Kia Stinger
- Kia Telluride
2021 Top Safety Pick+ award winners
- Hyundai Nexo
- Hyundai Palisade
- Kia K5
- Genesis G70
- Genesis G90
Award Winners: What other awards have Hyundai models received?
For 2021, the difference between TPS and TSP+ is not very significant. Winners of both must ace all of the Institute’s crashworthiness evaluations as well as earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention. Both must also offer headlights that provide acceptable illumination or better.
The key difference is that TSP+ vehicles must provide those headlights as standard equipment — so while every vehicle listed under the TSP category does have good headlights available, you’ll have to pay a little extra to get them.
Global statistics
According to the nonprofit safety group, 49 models earned a TSP+ award in 2021, and 41 earned a TSP award, bringing the total number of award winners to 90 — up from 60 last year. It’s notable that Hyundai Motor Group vehicles make up nearly 20 percent of the 2021 Top Safety Pick awards, a testament to the manufacturer’s strong focus on safety.
In fact, Asian brands in general performed very well, racking up a total of 59 awards. European brands were second with just 22 awards in total, while American brands lagged behind severely with nine awards shared between them, including only three TSP+ awards.
Kurt Verlin was born in France and lives in the United States. Throughout his life he was always told French was the language of romance, but it was English he fell in love with. He likes cats, music, cars, 30 Rock, Formula 1, and pretending to be a race car driver in simulators; but most of all, he just likes to write about it all. See more articles by Kurt.