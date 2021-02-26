No Comments

Hyundai Earned More 2021 Top Safety Pick Awards than All American Brands Combined

Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Motor Group — including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis — has racked up more 2021 Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety than any other automotive manufacturer.

Across the three brands, cars produced by the Hyundai Motor Group earned a total of 17 Top Safety Pick awards or better, including four Top Safety Pick+ awards — more than all American brands combined. Here’s a quick breakdown.

2021 Top Safety Pick award winners

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai Venueku

Kia Seltos

Kia Sorento

Kia Sportage

Kia Stinger

Kia Telluride

2021 Top Safety Pick+ award winners

Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Palisade

Kia K5

Genesis G70

Genesis G90

For 2021, the difference between TPS and TSP+ is not very significant. Winners of both must ace all of the Institute’s crashworthiness evaluations as well as earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention. Both must also offer headlights that provide acceptable illumination or better.

The key difference is that TSP+ vehicles must provide those headlights as standard equipment — so while every vehicle listed under the TSP category does have good headlights available, you’ll have to pay a little extra to get them.

Photo: Hyundai

Global statistics

According to the nonprofit safety group, 49 models earned a TSP+ award in 2021, and 41 earned a TSP award, bringing the total number of award winners to 90 — up from 60 last year. It’s notable that Hyundai Motor Group vehicles make up nearly 20 percent of the 2021 Top Safety Pick awards, a testament to the manufacturer’s strong focus on safety.

In fact, Asian brands in general performed very well, racking up a total of 59 awards. European brands were second with just 22 awards in total, while American brands lagged behind severely with nine awards shared between them, including only three TSP+ awards.