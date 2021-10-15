No Comments

Hyundai, Genesis Excel in 2021 IDEA Design Competition

The Hyundai IONIQ 5

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai and Genesis excelled at the 2021 IDEA International Design Excellence Awards, ending the competition with one Gold Award and a pair of finalist finishes.

The Gold Award is the top honor handed out at the IDEA awards. Hyundai won this year for its new Ioniq 5 EV. Hyundai’s Bluelink app won recognition as an IDEA award finalist in the Digital Interaction category, and so did the Genesis luxury brand’s infotainment system.

Held each year by the Industrial Designers Society of America, the IDEA awards elevate winners and finalists based on criteria like innovation, user benefits, and social responsibility.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai designed the battery-electric Ioniq 5 to look both futuristic and retro. The headlights and taillights are made of tiny throwback Parametric Pixel elements. This digital design approach can also be seen in the vehicle’s wheel design. In addition, the Ioniq 5 features an eco-friendly Color Material Finish look and sustainable materials throughout. Meanwhile, the overall attitude of the Ioniq 5 draws inspiration from the brand’s 1970s Pony hatchback.

“We are honored to receive the Gold Award, the highest honor at IDEA, for the Hyundai Ioniq 5,” said SangYup Lee, the head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. “We have taken a journey into the rich history of Hyundai Motor to develop the Ioniq 5’s timeless design concept, which seamlessly connects our past, present, and future all together.”

The Genesis Infotainment System

Photo: Genesis

Hyundai Bluelink app and Genesis Infotainment System

The Hyundai Bluelink app made it to the IDEA award finals based on how well it combines attractive design and a user-friendly approach. This app also effectively integrates important new Hyundai technologies like Digital Key.

The Genesis Infotainment System achieved its finalist finish based on how it prioritizes practical features for users inside a copper-themed design that strives to communicate the Genesis brand’s luxury and elegance.

