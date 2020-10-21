No Comments

Hyundai Models Rank Highly on Roomiest Midsize SUVs List

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade

Photo: Hyundai

U.S. News & World Report’s new list of The 16 Roomiest Midsize SUVs in 2020 recognizes two Hyundai models. Both of these models landed near the top of the list for having some of the most second-row legroom in the segment.

2020 Santa Fe

The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Photo: Hyundai

U.S. News gave the 2020 Santa Fe an interior score of 8.1, one of the highest for midsize SUVs. The Santa Fe has 40.9 inches of legroom in the second row and a spacious layout overall. With its two rows filled, the SUV has 35.9 cubic feet of cargo volume. Fold the rear row to increase the cargo volume to 71.3 cubic feet for your sports gear and road trip supplies.

The Santa Fe previously made U.S. News’ 2020 Best New Cars for Teens list and won the 2020 Best 2-Row SUV for the Money award. At a starting price of $26,275, the SUV comes with a 7-inch display audio system that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its Bluetooth hands-free phone system also provides on-the-go connectivity.

2021 Palisade

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade

Photo: Hyundai

The 2021 Palisade earned an interior score of 7.7 and the second-highest spot on U.S. News’ list. It has 42.4 inches of second-row legroom and seating for up to eight occupants. U.S. News appreciates that each seat has plenty of room for adults and that it’s easy to access the third row. With both of its rear rows folded down, the SUV has a maximum of 86.4 cubic feet of cargo volume.

By using wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features, you can send texts and answer calls without having to plug in your phone. In addition, everyone in your family can charge their mobile devices with five standard USB ports.

If a spacious family hauler is what you’re after, check out the Hyundai models and other vehicles on The 16 Roomiest Midsize SUVs in 2020 list, each of which has a large amount of legroom in both the first and second row.