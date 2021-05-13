No Comments

Hyundai’s April Sales Set 2nd Straight All-Time Record

The Tucson was Hyundai’s top seller for April

Photo: Hyundai

For the second straight month, Hyundai Motor America broke its all-time monthly sales record. Along with that milestone, the automaker also set a new record for April sales.

Hyundai’s monthly sales total of 77,523 vehicles was a 2.8 percent improvement on its previous all-time record of 75,403 — set just a month ago.

Compared to last year’s pandemic-dented tally, April sales were up 128 percent. Hyundai also set an all-time retail sales record in April, with 74,978 units sold.

“It was a team effort across the entire organization from manufacturing, logistics, sales and marketing, and our dealerships to deliver more Hyundai vehicles than ever before,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s senior vice president of national sales. “As our all-new Tucson begins hitting dealerships in greater numbers, we expect the design and technology of our lineup to continue resonating with customers.”

Hyundai’s top April sellers

Just like in March, all of Hyundai’s models except for the Veloster hatchback achieved major sales gains. The Tucson compact SUV was the top seller with 16,901 units moved — a 100 percent increase. The Accent subcompact sedan gained the most year-over-year, posting a 268 percent increase and 2,711 total sales.

Among Hyundai SUVs, Kona sales leaped 230 percent to 10,267. The Palisade, which sold 8,278 units, was up 149 percent. The Santa Fe sold 10,470 units for an 87 percent gain.

The Hyundai car lineup also had an outstanding month. The Sonata sold 10,216 units for a 198 percent increase. The Elantra moved an impressive 14,358 units for a 91 percent gain. The Ioniq’s modest total of 1,364 units came out to a whopping 223 percent increase.

These new sales benchmarks will be tough to match in the coming months. At the very least, though, Hyundai is well-positioned to continue surpassing last year’s monthly numbers and build on the popularity of its key models.