No Comments

ID.4 Receives Popular Mechanics’ Automotive Excellence Award

Photo: Volkswagen

Since its introduction, the Volkswagen ID.4 has been making a splash with critics and consumers. The all-electric SUV was named the 2021 World Car of the Year and even appeared alongside comedic actress Retta in a special augmented reality commercial series. Now, the editors at Popular Mechanics are praising the ID.4 and recently named the model to the 2021 Automotive Excellence Awards list.

Going Green: Volkswagen launches eco-friendly battery recycling program

“We are incredibly honored to be named in the Automotive Excellence Awards,” said Matthew Renna, Vice President of E-Mobility and Innovation at Volkswagen of America. “Volkswagen is committed to bringing e-mobility to the masses, just as our beloved Beetle once brought innovative and engaging mobility to the masses. We designed the ID.4 to offer everything that a traditional compact SUV does, with the added benefit of all-electric driving, so that customers don’t have to choose between the functionality they need and zero-tailpipe emission driving.”

The Popular Mechanics editors loved the ID.4’s dashboard and how sleek and simple it was. With just one infotainment screen for everything from music to climate controls, it made user experience easy. The spacious interior was also a top selling point, offering up 64.2 cubic feet of cargo space and 37.6 inches of rear legroom as a compact SUV. The cherry on top of all this greatness was how easy it was to drive the VW ID.4, making it especially appealing for hesitant first-time EV buyers. Thanks to a single knob for changing gears and its gas-engine-like movements, it’s hard to feel uncomfortable behind the wheel of the ID.4, according to Popular Mechanics.

More Awards: VW Jetta GLI and Golf GTI make Car and Driver 10Best list

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 starts at $39,995 — the top Pro S trim starts at $44,495 — with a potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500. Check out this article to learn more about some of the ID.4’s innovative features like its LED lights that “talk” to you.