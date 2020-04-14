No Comments

IHS Markit Honors FCA Models with Loyalty Awards

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Photo: FCA

The latest IHS Market Automotive Loyalty Awards honored FCA models across three segments — pickup truck, minivan, and SUV. In 2019, customers pledged their loyalty to the Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500, the Chrysler Pacifica, and Jeep Grand Cherokee making FCA the most-honored automaker.

Available Now: 2020 Ram 1500

“Congratulations to FCA for their efforts on customer retention for these models,” said Joe LaFeir, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, at IHS Markit. “We honor their commitment and focus on this important strategy in this truly competitive environment.”

For 24 years, the awards from IHS Markit single out manufacturers who excel at retaining a loyal customer base. The 2019 award winners were selected after registrations of approximately 17.5 million new vehicles were reviewed.

According to FCA, “Loyalty is determined by IHS Markit when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model, or manufacturer.”

2020 Ram 1500 Limited

Photo: FCA

2020 Ram 1500

The light-duty 2020 Ram 1500 pickup truck delivers exceptional towing power with a maximum capability of 12,750 when properly equipped. Opt for diesel power, and the 2020 Ram 1500 can tow 12,560 pounds.

The 2020 Ram 2500

Photo: FCA

2020 Ram 2500 and 3500

The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty models exceed expectations in terms of power, capability, and design. The Cummins 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel I6 engine is rated at 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque and offers a maximum towing capacity of 19,680 pounds. The 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine is rated at 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. With this engine, it can tow 17,540 pounds.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

With available features such as the class-exclusive Stow ‘N Go Seating and Storage System and Stow ‘N Vac, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is designed for families on the go. Sophisticated safety systems and advanced entertainment technologies help families enjoy their time on the road. Eco-conscious drivers can find comfort and an eco-friendly powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid model.

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee blends power, comfort, and rugged capability to transform what drivers should expect from an SUV. A comfortable, well-designed interior is balanced beautifully by a bold exterior. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee also delivers advanced safety systems and entertainment technologies.

Whether you need a truck, SUV, or minivan, these FCA models have proven to be customer favorites and enduring options for your life on the road.