No Comments

IIHS Gives 2020 Cadillac XT6 a Top Safety Pick+ Rating

The 2020 Cadillac XT6

Photo: Cadillac

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently presented the 2020 Cadillac XT6 with the much sought-after Top Safety Pick+ rating. The designation recognizes the midsize SUV’s ability to provide drivers with peace of mind on the road.

Saving on Fuel: How to drive more efficiently

The efforts Cadillac took to earn the rating

When the 2020 Cadillac XT6 was first released in the summer of 2019, it initially didn’t receive the Top Safety Pick+ title. GM wanted to ensure that its SUV was able to effectively protect drivers, so it soon redesigned the side curtain airbags. Once GM made the improvements, the SUV was able to earn the high rating.

To determine whether or not the XT6 was worthy of the title, the IIHS conducted a multitude of tests. The SUV earned a Good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test, as well as the driver-side small overlap front, roof strength, moderate overlap front, head restraint, and side crash tests.

The new XT6 model also received a Superior rating for its standard front crash prevention system and optional Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking system, which is part of the Driver Assist Package.

For 2020, the IIHS altered its criteria for the Top Safety Pick+ designation. It will take pedestrian collision avoidance technology into greater consideration. IIHS President David Harkey said, “Rewarding technology that protects people outside the vehicle is new territory for the Top Safety Pick awards, but we believe vehicle manufacturers have an important role to play in protecting vulnerable road users.”

Saving up for Your Next Car: Tips for saving money

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is just one of a handful of luxury SUVs to earn the Top Safety Pick+ rating. As the highest possible rating, it’s an honor coveted by automakers, especially for SUVs like the XT6, which make for ideal family vehicles.