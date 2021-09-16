No Comments

IIHS Names the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander a Top Safety Pick+

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently put the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander through crash testing and awarded it with the Top Safety Pick+ designation. This is the highest safety rating possible.

How did the Outlander earn this award?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

In order to be a Top Safety Pick+, a model must pass all six IIHS crash-worthiness tests. The 2022 Outlander received good ratings in the roof strength, moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, head-restraint, and side-impact evaluations.

The Outlander also needed to offer a front-crash prevention system to get the award. The system had to earn superior or advanced ratings in the vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle tests. Every trim of the new compact SUV comes standard with the Forward Collision Mitigation system with pedestrian detection. This feature can give an alert and apply the brakes when a front-end collision is possible.

A new requirement for vehicles built after June 2021 is that they need acceptable or good headlights on every trim. To fulfill this requirement, Mitsubishi updated the Outlander headlights after June 2021 to improve their aim. This accordingly increased the headlight rating from poor to good. If you have an Outlander that was produced before this time, you can bring it to a Mitsubishi dealership and have your headlights adjusted for free.

What else makes the Outlander safe?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Other standard safety systems in the 2022 Outlander are Hill Start Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist.

The available multi-view camera system and Reverse Auto-tilt Door Mirrors also make it easier to watch the area behind the SUV when backing up. Additionally, available MI-PILOT Assist maintains your chosen following distance from the vehicle ahead and adjusts the speed as necessary.

As of now, the only other 2022 Mitsubishi model that the IIHS has tested is the Eclipse Cross, which received good ratings on each test but had poor headlights. We at The News Wheel will let you know if any other models join the Outlander in being Top Safety Pick+ winners.