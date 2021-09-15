No Comments

IIHS Rates 2022 Chevy Trailblazer a Top Safety Pick+

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ

Photo: Chevrolet

After performing with marks of good in six crash tests, the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer has earned the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety — Top Safety Pick+.

Available Now: 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The six crashworthiness tests conducted by the agency evaluate how a vehicle’s components would perform. These areas are driver-side small overlap, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint.

Another qualifier to achieve TSP+ status is that the vehicle has to offer a front crash prevention system worthy of the agency’s rating of advanced or superior. The front prevention tech must identify vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian threats.

According to the IIHS, “The Trailblazer meets all the requirements for the higher-tier award. The standard front crash prevention system earns a superior rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle test and an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test, while the two available headlight systems earn acceptable and good ratings.”

Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Chevy Trailblazer is a small SUV that is big on style, comfort, pep, and capability. It offers flat-folding seats for the passenger seat and the second row to accommodate your gear. The 40-60 split-folding seats in the second row mean versatility for your passengers and stuff. The 2021 and 2022 Trailblazer both deliver a maximum cargo volume of 54.4 cubic feet and can fit cargo that maxes out at 8.5 feet long. The available hands-free liftgate means easy and quick access to the cargo area.

Even though the Trailblazer is small, it offers best-in-class legroom for your backseat passengers, which means they will be more comfortable and less cranky on drives. The center console is strategically positioned so your must-have items are always close.

The 2021 Trailblazer offers a choice of five trim levels — L, LS, LT, Activ, and RS. The 2022 Trailblazer drops the L trim.

The 2022 Trailblazer boasts EPA-estimated fuel ratings of 29 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.