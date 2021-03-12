No Comments

IIHS Recognizes Eight 2021 Audi Models for Safety

The 2021 Audi A6 was just one of eight Audi models recognized by the IIHS

Photo: Audi

Audi’s 2021 lineup has just received some major recognition from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, better known as IIHS. Every year, the IIHS puts the latest vehicles on the road through vigorous testing to ensure that they meet critical safety standards. For the 2021 model year, Audi once again proved its dedication to keeping drivers safe by not only meeting safety expectations, but easily surpassing them. A total of eight different 2021 Audi models have been officially been recognized as TOP SAFETY PICKS.

Eight 2021 Audi models receive recognition

After undergoing everything from driving tests to crash tests, eight Audi vehicles have been recognized for excellence. The 2021 A6, A6 allroad, A7, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback have all earned a place on the IIHS’ TOP SAFETY PICK+ list. Three additional models, the A4, A5 Sportback, and Q8, have also been recognized as IIHS TOP SAFETY PICKS.

Each of the eight different Audi models earned an impressive “Good” rating on all six evaluations regarding crashworthiness performance. For Front Crash Prevention, all eight models earned a coveted “Superior” rating. The A4, A5 Sportback, and Q8 made the list thanks to their powerful LED headlights.

What stood out most to the IIHS was the standard Audi pre sense® system. This driver-assist feature has multiple functions, including “basic” and “city or front.” Audi pre sense® basic can help protect passengers during a collision by pre-tightening seat belts and automatically closing windows. Audi pre sense® city or front gives drivers exterior camera views to help them navigate tight spaces and avoid dangers. The system also includes brake intervention and pedestrian reaction.

All eight 2021 Audi models also feature an advanced suite of both standard and available safety features. These include Audi Side Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Assist, Adaptive Cruise Assist, the Top View Camera, and much more.