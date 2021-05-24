No Comments

IIHS Recommends Three Nissan Models for Teen Drivers

2021 Nissan Altima

Photo: Nissan

Whether you are searching for a new or used sedan or crossover for your teen driver, you have three Nissan models with the IIHS stamp of approval to consider. Added to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s yearly roundup of “affordable, safe and reliable vehicles for teens” are the new 2021 Altima and 2021 Murano. Pre-owned models that made the “Recommended Used Vehicles for Teens Starting Under $20,000” are the 2014, 2016-2018, and 2020 Nissan Rogue and Nissan Murano, model years 2015-2020.

2021 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan

“Although the lists are intended specifically for teen drivers, they can be a resource for anyone looking for a safe, reliable, and affordable vehicle. The new vehicle list is especially useful for parents of younger children who might be buying a vehicle for their own use with an eye toward handing it down to a new driver in the future,” according to the IIHS.

New Nissan models for teens

The IIHS limits its recommendations to 2021 models that feature standard vehicle-to-vehicle automatic emergency braking. The 2021 Altima offers standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. The 2021 Nissan Murano offers the automaker’s suite of six driver-assist technologies — Safety Shield 360 — as standard. Teens will appreciate the added attention and guidance from systems including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. The 2021 Murano also offers Intelligent Forward Collision Warning as a standard feature.

Due to their high scores in crashworthiness tests, headlight quality, and crash-avoidance technologies, the 2021 Altima and 2021 Murano earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS.

Used Nissan models for teens

2020 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The used Nissan models, the Rogue and Murano, were classified as “Best Choice” on the IIHS list. This meant that they received a “Good” or “Acceptable” score in one specific IIHS crash test, the driver-side small overlap front test. They also had to earn four or five stars in overall safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, offer standard electronic stability control, and “Good” scores in the other IIHS crash tests. They also had to have a curb weight above 2,750 pounds.

2020 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan