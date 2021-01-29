No Comments

Imagining a New Type of Driving Simulator

As I’ve written about at length, there is no shortage of driving games floating around out there — some good, some bad. But, being the armchair quarterback that I am, I think developers have yet to realize the full potential of driving games with an emphasis on narrative and the real experience of sitting behind the wheel. So, let’s think about a different kind of driving simulator.

Subtle mechanics, standout story

There is a genre in the gaming community that’s colloquially — and somewhat pejoratively — referred to as “walking simulators.” Games that fall into this category are known for a heavy emphasis on narrative and a stripped-down approach to actual gameplay. To a certain extent, it’s like you’re walking through a movie, occasionally solving a puzzle.

One high-profile example is a title called Firewatch, where you step into the shoes of a fire lookout in Wyoming. Your character, Henry, goes through each day wrestling with the emotional challenges that led him to take this job while performing basic tasks and exploring the forest. The only interaction you have with another person is through a walkie-talkie.

I think you can take that idea and create a brilliant narrative behind the wheel.

A driving simulator, but different

In my opinion, driving can be hugely cathartic, partially because it provides a near-constant sense of progress and partly because it gives you the privacy and silence necessary to unpack issues. Why can’t we translate that into a so-called “driving simulator” that isn’t as focused on fine-tuning your ride’s suspension and powertrain?

Consider the 2013 film “Locke,” which takes place entirely in one man’s car as he drives from Birmingham to London, having thematically revealing conversations on the speakerphone. It harnesses the feeling of isolation that’s built into the DNA of driving, but also uses tenuous connections to the outside world in order to propel the narrative.

In my mind, a game could take that concept to the next level by giving you control of the car. Maybe you’re driving from Huntsville, TX, to Austin — roughly a 3-hour drive. Over the course of your journey, which would unfold in real-time, you’d maintain control of the vehicle while receiving or placing calls that push the story forward. Depending on how you handle these interactions, what awaits you in Austin would change. If handled properly, it could even serve as a PSA on distracted driving.

I’m a firm believer in the idea that interactivity can make a message more impactful, and some of the most impactful conversations in my life happened while I was driving. I think engaging players in a story while placing them in a fully-realized vehicle and environment would not only be a unique experience, but also a compelling one.

