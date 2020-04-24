No Comments

Imola Willing to Host F1 Race Behind Closed Doors for Free

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, located near the Italian town of Imola (and thus better known as the Imola circuit), has long been trying to return to the Formula One calendar. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the sport to shut down for an undetermined amount of time, Imola sees an opportunity to host an F1 race behind closed doors.

Imola president Uberto Selvatico Estense says that if the coronavirus situation in Italy improves in the coming months, and if the government allows it, he would be willing to allow F1 to race at Imola, for free, later in the year.

Noises were made about Imola hosting a grand prix for the first time since 2006 as soon as the Chinese Grand Prix was postponed in February. At the time, Imola had approached Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, about stepping in as a replacement.

“This situation is an opportunity for us to be a candidate for a grand prix this season,” Selvatico Estense told Autosport. “They need some races in order to maintain the contract with the FIA and have a World Championship. So why not think about Imola?”

Estense added that without spectators, organizing the Grand Prix would actually be easier and more affordable. “For sure it will be cheaper than a complete organization. People are already thinking about running football games behind closed doors.”

Though he’s open to dates, Estense suggested that Imola could run a back-to-back race with the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, which for the time being is still scheduled to take place on September 6. This would also help the teams save time and money on travel.

Typically, F1 charges circuits money for the privilege of hosting a grand prix. But an F1 race behind closed doors would have no spectators, and with F1 now in the precarious situation of needing to run races, Imola could be in an advantageous bargaining position. If it would be safe, why not race at Imola for free?

The trouble is (at least one of them) that Imola is a terrible circuit for Formula 1 racing, with very few opportunities to overtake. But at this point, anything might do.