Indiana Considers Passing a Hands-Free Driving Law

Distracted driving might soon be a primary offense in Indiana

Photo: Hershel Venkat Talluri

Indiana is cracking down on distracted driving with some new legislation this year. Learn more about the proposed hands-free driving law that the House floor is considering.

The proposed bill

It’s known as House Bill 1070. Per Indiana Public Media, a House committee already approved the bill last Wednesday. The law prohibits Indiana drivers from holding a cell phone when behind the wheel.

Per WRTV News, this means that a cop could pull you over just for holding a cell phone and cite you for distracted driving as a primary offense. Though the law does permit smartphone use as long as the device is safely mounted to your dash or in a cupholder.

Encouraging and enforcing safer driving

The new bill should help curb the instances of distracted driving in Indiana to keep everyone a bit safer

Photo: Pixabay

The goal behind the new bill is to reduce distracted driving-related injuries and fatalities in the Hoosier State. Per the head of Indiana State Police, Doug Carter, this driving behavior resulted in 48 fatal crashes, 860 personal injury crashes, and 2,905 cases of property damage in 2019.

Under Indiana’s current law, police can pull you over for texting while driving, but not holding a phone. So, the new bill would discourage a broader range of distracted driving habits.

You might be wondering why the state hasn’t already passed this type of law. After all, 21 other states have hands-free regulations, as of January 2020. According to WRTV News, this issue was one of Governor Eric Holcomb’s agenda items to accomplish this year. He advocated for a hands-free law in Indiana during the State of the State address he recently gave.

