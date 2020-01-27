Indiana Considers Passing a Hands-Free Driving Law
Indiana is cracking down on distracted driving with some new legislation this year. Learn more about the proposed hands-free driving law that the House floor is considering.
Safer Travels: Learn more about Chevy OnStar
The proposed bill
It’s known as House Bill 1070. Per Indiana Public Media, a House committee already approved the bill last Wednesday. The law prohibits Indiana drivers from holding a cell phone when behind the wheel.
Per WRTV News, this means that a cop could pull you over just for holding a cell phone and cite you for distracted driving as a primary offense. Though the law does permit smartphone use as long as the device is safely mounted to your dash or in a cupholder.
Encouraging and enforcing safer driving
The goal behind the new bill is to reduce distracted driving-related injuries and fatalities in the Hoosier State. Per the head of Indiana State Police, Doug Carter, this driving behavior resulted in 48 fatal crashes, 860 personal injury crashes, and 2,905 cases of property damage in 2019.
Under Indiana’s current law, police can pull you over for texting while driving, but not holding a phone. So, the new bill would discourage a broader range of distracted driving habits.
You might be wondering why the state hasn’t already passed this type of law. After all, 21 other states have hands-free regulations, as of January 2020. According to WRTV News, this issue was one of Governor Eric Holcomb’s agenda items to accomplish this year. He advocated for a hands-free law in Indiana during the State of the State address he recently gave.
Passenger Protection: Enjoy safer journeys when you invest in new tires
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.