India’s VW Taigun Teased in Striking Image

Is this enough yellow for you?

Photo: Volkswagen

The longstanding institution of the vehicle teaser image is a fascinating and often frustrating aspect of being a car enthusiast. More often than not, teasers are dark, murky pictures with vague shapes, the occasional contour, and maybe some headlights. Many teasers released by major automakers are for vehicles that have already been revealed via auto shows or other events. But every once in a while, a visually interesting teaser hits the web, capturing our attention by truly standing out and eliciting curiosity and excitement. The above image of India’s highly anticipated VW Taigun definitely fits this description.

The VW Taigun teaser

As can be seen above, the teaser for the VW Taigun is nothing if not striking. Characterized by vivid yellow hues, the image depicts the new Taigun — also a vibrant yellow — slicing through a thick fog. Its bright headlamps seem to be parting the yellow mist away, revealing the vehicle’s eye-catching grille.

In a break from the usual vagueness of teaser images, this pic reveals a great deal of the Taigun. From its sleek body to its classy nameplate, there’s very little left to the imagination in this image. Of course, the vehicle was already fully revealed during the 2020 Auto Expo, so the teaser doesn’t reveal anything enthusiasts didn’t already know. But even so, an image this beautiful — and this yellow — is too cool not to appreciate.

The VW Taigun is being positioned as one of the automaker’s most important launches in India this year. The vehicle will enter the country’s lucrative mid-size SUV market as solid competition for similar vehicles from Hyundai and Kia. Unfortunately, as this is an India-exclusive release, drivers in the U.S. will be missing out on the 2021 Taigun. Dare we hope that stateside releases like the 2021 ID.4 will be sold in lemon yellow?

The VW Taigun will be hitting dealerships in India in the second half of 2021.