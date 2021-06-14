No Comments

Infiniti and Kate Hudson Promote 2022 QX60

Photo: Infiniti

When it comes to revealing new models, Infiniti really likes to tap into star power. Last year, the brand unveiled the QX55 with the help of soul superstar Aloe Blacc, and now, the automaker is turning to Kate Hudson to promote the all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60.

A star-studded reveal

Photo: Infiniti

Instead of the live streaming concert it chose for the QX55, Infiniti has decided to showcase the QX60 with a short film directed by Zack Snyder and starring Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson. The short film is meant to catch the attention of a broader audience than your bog-standard auto show reveal.

“Approaching this project, we wanted to celebrate the many roles our target customers play, from the boardroom to school drop-off,” stated INFINITI Global Brand and Marketing General Manager Phil York in a press release. “Few people conquer as many roles with the heart and grace of Kate Hudson. She has a real, approachable style that invites people into her world.”

Hudson is an exceptionally multifaceted entertainer. In addition to vast filmography, which runs the gamut from Glee and Kung Fu Panda III to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Almost Famous, Hudson is also a bestselling author, producer, and fashion entrepreneur. Thanks to these traits, Infiniti thinks its target market will find a kindred spirit in Hudson.

According to the automaker’s market research, Infiniti buyers are an overachieving bunch — 92 percent occupy leadership roles in their careers, while 62 percent take an active role in their children’s education. On top of that, they’re twice as likely to be that one reliable friend you can turn to for guidance, and they’re four times more likely to participate in philanthropic causes.

“This is a person who is sophisticated but loves self-deprecating characters who don’t take themselves too seriously,” the brand stated in a press release.

The piece, entitled “INFINITI Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60,” will stream at 1 p.m. Eastern on June 23. You can catch it on Infiniti’s website or social media channels.