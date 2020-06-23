No Comments

INFINITI Canada Invites You to Fold Some Carigami

Photo: INFINITI

As part of INFINITI Motor Company’s #ParkItForNow campaign, the automaker is encouraging Canadians to stay home, stay safe, and avoid passing along the coronavirus. While that means you’ll be spending less time driving your real-life INFINITI vehicle, the automaker now offers a crafty way to apply your extra time — by folding some Carigami.

Take Your INFINITI to the Experts: Unfolding the mysteries of luxury car maintenance

Ready, set, fold!

Photo: INFINITI

Carigami is named after origami, the Japanese art of paper folding. INFINITI is offering a line of free, printable Carigami patterns that you can fold into your very own 1:27 scale replicas of your favorite INFINITI models, including the QX80 SUV and the Q50 sedan. The classic INFINITI FX is the latest addition to the Carigami lineup, complete with its signature Dynamic Arch window line and sleek, distinct proportions.

According to Phil York, the general manager of INFINITI Global Brand and Marketing, divers around the world have already downloaded the Carigami templates thousands of times. “From Dubai to Toronto, fans have been sharing their efforts across social media under the hashtags, ‘Carigami’ and ‘Parkitfornow,” York declared. He further mentioned that the crew at INFINITI enjoys seeing how brand enthusiasts have embraced folding, sharing, and posting photos of their Carigami.

Want to fold your own Carigami? All you need is a cutting mat, a craft knife, some glue, and the official templates, which are free to download.

Don’t Settle for a Paper Imitation: Drive home in a real INFINITI QX60

About the 2020 INFINITI QX80 and the 2020 INFINITI Q50

Photo: INFINITI

Why stop at having a papercraft model? If you’re eager to get behind the wheel of a real INFINITI, consider two of the brand’s most popular models featured in the templates — the QX80 and the Q50.

The QX80 is a handsome three-row SUV that boasts a maximum cargo capacity of 95.1 cubic feet of room, along with a refined cabin with open-pore ash wood trim, two-tone semi-aniline leather seats with Alcantara accents, and an available rear-seat dual-screen entertainment system.

The Q50 offers a refined ride and plenty of luxury. This upscale sedan offers a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine, along with an available 16-speaker Bose sound system. It also offers an elegant cabin with available heated leather seats and Kacchu Aluminum trim.

For the latest INFINITI updates, stay tuned to The News Wheel.