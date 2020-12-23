No Comments

Infiniti Canada Releases QX55 Carigami Model

Photo: Infiniti

Although Infiniti’s new QX55 crossover is headed to Canada, it won’t be there in time for the holidays. But don’t despair — thanks to Infiniti Canada’s latest Carigami model, you can fold one just in time to give to your favorite car lover.

Fold your own QX55

The QX55 is more than the latest model in the Infiniti lineup — it’s also the newest Carigami models, joining veteran Infiniti vehicles like the Q50, QX80, and FX. This papercraft 1:27 scale model is perfect for auto enthusiasts of all ages.

“As we take time to celebrate our friends and families this season, it’s our pleasure to offer the QX55 Carigami as a craft project to enjoy with loved ones,” stated INFINITI Global general manager for marketing Phil York. “Since the all-new QX55 is not quite available for your driveway, the QX55 Carigami can dazzle your holiday display this year instead.”

Like the rest of the Carigami lineup, it’s easy to assemble — just print it out, cut the pieces with a craft knife, and glue it together. Of course, if little ones are helping, cut out the pieces for them.

Once your creation is complete, you can show it off on social media using the hashtags #Carigami and #QX55.

About the Infiniti QX55

Photo: Infiniti

Thanks to the QX55’s origami-inspired styling, it’s a natural fit to become a Carigami model. Its paper model shows off some highlights of the crossover’s styling, including its mesh grille, unique headlights, 20-inch wheels, and sculpted design.

The real deal will feature what Infiniti calls “digital piano key” taillights, comprised of 45 separate LED lights that create a signature pattern. Plus, the Infiniti badge on the tailgate will house the power liftgate release, helping to streamline the car’s appearance.

The real QX55 is expected to arrive in Canadian dealerships during the spring of 2021. You can download the QX55 Carigami model at the Infiniti website.