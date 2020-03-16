No Comments

INFINITI Canada Releases Sales Report for February 2020

Photo: Infiniti

Although February is the shortest month of the year, it was long on sales for INFINITI Canada. Here’s a look at two record-setting models.

High Tech Luxury: The 2020 INFINITI QX50

2020 INFINITI QX50

Photo: Infiniti

During February, 220 Canadian drivers took home a 2020 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover. Thanks to those sales figures, the QX50 was the month’s best-selling vehicle, and it enjoyed its best February sales ever. Compared to January, its sales jumped by 18.9 percent.

The INFINITI QX50 boasts a wealth of new features for the 2020 model year. In addition to two new trim levels, this elegant crossover boasts additional standard driver-assist technology, including lane-departure warning, rear automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert. Plus, its updated infotainment system now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.

And in addition to its new features, the INFINITI QX50 boasts an innovative VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine that churns out 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for a myriad of interior luxuries, including a 360-degree camera, a heated steering wheel, leather seating, heated front seats, and adaptive headlights.

Need More Space? Check out the INFINITI QX80

2020 INFINITI QX60

Photo: INFINITI

With 173 sales, the INFINITI QX60 was the automaker’s second best-selling model in February.

The 2020 model of this opulent seven-seat crossover now offers blind-spot monitoring. Under the hood, it boasts a 3.5-litre V6 that delivers 295 horsepower and offers all-wheel-drive capabilities. Its spacious cabin offers leather seating, heated front seats, Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control, and stylish maple wood trim. You can also opt for a 15-speaker Bose sound system, built-in navigation for the INFINITI InTouch system, and an 8-inch dual display infotainment system.

On top of these available luxuries, the QX60 also offers a wealth of smart safety technology, including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Back-up Collision Intervention, and Blind Spot Intervention.

Did you drive home in an INFINITI this February? Tell us which mode you chose in the comment below.