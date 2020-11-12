No Comments

Infiniti Hosts Streaming Concert to Reveal the QX55

INFINITI joins superstar musician Aloe Blacc & Live Nation to unveil all-new, stylish QX55 in a streaming concert experience

Photo: Infiniti

2020 has been anything but a conventional year, and it’s no secret that those aftershocks have been felt in the automotive industry. Infiniti, however, is making the most of its online introduction of the QX55. In addition to showcasing the new luxury crossover coupe, you’ll get to catch an exclusive performance by singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc.

Soul takes the stage

Photo: Infiniti

Soul superstar Aloe Blacc will headline the online concert, streamed live from the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. You may know Blacc from his hits, including “I Need a Dollar,” “The Man,” and “Wake Me Up.” But even if you’ve never listened to his music before, you just might gain a new appreciation for the man and his work. Lauded for his timeless sound, varied inspirations, and socially topical lyrics, Blacc has enjoyed a steady rise to fame since he released his first album back in 2006.

Blacc expressed his excitement to collaborate with the luxury automaker. “In music and life, I’ve never been defined by a genre. Instead, I’ve created my own sound and style. INFINITI is a daring brand, and the stunning, new QX55 speaks to me. It’s an SUV for people who won’t be defined by a single style, and I’m honored to unveil it to my soundtrack,” he stated.

“The QX55 is authentically individual and tailor-made to accompany Aloe and his unique sound,” said Phil York, general manager of marketing for INFINITI. “Using the power of music, we can’t wait to introduce the INFINITI brand to a whole new group of customers — with the perfect star and soundtrack to do it.”

The inspiration behind the Infiniti QX55

Photo: Infiniti

The Infiniti QX55 is sort of a spiritual successor to the Infiniti FX, which the automaker bills as the original luxury coupe crossover. The FX first hit the market back in 2003, where it became popular for its coupe-like aesthetics and SUV-style versatility. But those traits weren’t enough to keep it on the road — Infiniti axed the model back in 2012. However, since crossovers and SUVs are currently a hot commodity, it will be interesting to see how the QX55 fares.

You can catch the concert and Infiniti QX55 debut on Nov. 17, 2020, at 5:55 p.m. PST. It’ll be streamed globally from the Infiniti YouTube channel. If you stick around until after the concert, you’ll have the chance to participate in a Q&A session with Blacc.