Infiniti Q60 Wins 2021 Best CPO Value Award

Photo: Infiniti

The used-car gurus at Vincentric recently recognized the Infiniti Q60 with the 2021 Best Certified Pre-Owned Value in America Award. So how did a luxury sedan win a value-oriented award? Here’s a look at what Vincentric has to say.

What it means to be a best CPO value award winner

Photo: Infiniti

Everyone knows that an Infiniti Q60 isn’t exactly the most affordable model you could choose, but Vincentric considers more than sticker price when picking a winner. When assessing the candidates, the awards panel considered the five-year cost of ownership on every trim of a vehicle, spanning from the 2016 model year to 2020. It also assumed that the driver put 15,000 miles on the car annually.

Ownership costs include familiar expenses like fuel, fees, taxes, repairs, maintenance, and insurance, along with depreciation. However, Vincentric goes a step further by considering opportunity costs, which is the amount of money you could’ve made by investing instead of purchasing a vehicle. With all of that considered, the Infiniti Q60 rose to the top of it segment.

“The Infiniti Q60 had lower ownership costs compared to competing Luxury Coupe vehicles,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “The Q60’s strong performance in the 2021 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards shows that it’s a great value for consumers who are in the market for a luxury certified pre-owned vehicle.”

Jeff Pope, the Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas, expressed his pride in the Q60’s recent win. In a press release, he explained that the win was reflective of the hard-working Infiniti engineers and designers, who create durable, high-quality, vehicles.

About the Q60

Photo: Infiniti

The latest model of the Infiniti Q60 offers three trims, as well as your choice between rear- and all-wheel drive. Much like its mass-market Nissan cousins, the Q60 offers plenty of safety technology including Blind Spot Warning, Automatic Collision Notification with Emergency Call, and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.

Previous model years offer similar amenities, so you’ll likely be able to enjoy these tech tools if you buy a CPO model.