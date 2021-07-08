No Comments

Infiniti Sees Strong Q2 Sales

Photo: INFINITI

Editor’s note: Period for 17,866 vehicles sold corrected from June to Q2

Infiniti sales continue to rebound strongly from lagging figures in 2020. The luxury automaker moved 17,866 models during Q2, which accounted for an 11 percent increase from the prior year. Here’s a look at the month’s hottest sellers.

A Fan Favorite for a Reason: Shop for the Infiniti QX50

Bestselling models

Crossovers dominated Infiniti’s list of top-selling figures, and the QX50 has been on a roll lately. This quarter, the luxury mid-size crossover saw a 49.5 percent increase in sales compared to last year. On top of that, Infiniti sales even broke records for five out of six months this calendar year. This perennially popular model offers 65.1 cubic feet of cargo space, as well as a motion-activated liftgate, a leather-appointed interior, and a 268-horsepower turbo engine.

The arrival of the brand-new QX55 also spurred sales. In fact, customers drove home with 1,200 of these crossover coupes. In addition to boasting a distinctive look, the QX55 comes standard with all-wheel drive, it offers 54.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded flat. On the inside, it offers a unique Graphite and Monaco Red contrasting interior, a unique asymmetrical layout, standard heated front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

When it comes to cars, the Q50 was the real standout this month. It sold 4,180 units, an increase of 14.7 percent over last year during the same quarter. Between the Q50 and Q60, the Q50 is the larger model. It seats five, and offers a bit more passenger and cargo space, compared to its sibling. It also offers an elaborate 16-speaker sound system.

That said, the Q60 was no slouch, either. It moved 840 models, a boost of 9.1 percent compared to last year. While it boasts four seats, it offers more driver-assistance technology than the Q50. It comes standard with Predictive Forward Collision Warning, but you can upgrade to enjoy more peace of mind from features like the Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Blind Spot Warning.

Best-Selling Style: Check out the brand-new QX55

For more of the latest Infiniti updates, check back at The News Wheel.