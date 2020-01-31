No Comments

Iowa Bald Eagle Recovers After Crashing Into a Semi

"It's going to have a battle," said Iowa State Patrol Senior Trooper Pilot Jon Degen. "It seemed very strong." https://t.co/Vvyu6vXo7k — IC Press-Citizen (@presscitizen) January 30, 2020

For one semi-truck driver in Iowa, it was just a normal Wednesday morning — until a bald eagle hit his windshield. Thankfully, both driver and the bird survived the incident. It makes for a great story, though.

American Legends: Learn more about the Chevy Truck Legends program

The incident

The collision happened on Interstate 80 near Exit 225 around 9:45 a.m. The truck driver notified local authorities so they could inspect his truck and assist with the injured bird. Upon arriving at the scene, Iowa State Patrol senior trooper pilot Jon Degen expressed surprise that the bird survived such a strong impact. Per the Iowa City Press-Citizen it took out the whole windshield. “I couldn’t believe it was still alive,” said the driver.

The police roped in Iowa Department of Natural Resources to help rescue the eagle. They arrived on the scene with a large crate. The eagle was in a ditch on the side of the road with its wing tucked underneath it, unable to fly. They tossed a blanket over it and placed it in the crate.

Auto TLC: Schedule a seasonal service appointment for your car

Local groups like RARE are helping protect and nurture the eagle population in Iowa

Photo: pxhere

The road to recovery

The eagle is now recovering at the Raptor Advocacy Rehabilitation Education group’s rehab center. Per conservation officer Erika Billerbeck, it’s common for birds to get hit by cars but less common for eagles. The bird is convalescing from road rash and frostbite injuries. But he’s eating and taking meds, which is a positive sign. They haven’t discovered any broken bones, but the team is awaiting X-ray results for further diagnosis.

The RARE center helps 20 eagles every year, according to the center’s marketing and fundraising coordinator Jordan Lattner. Iowa residents who encounter any injured eagles on the road or elsewhere are encouraged to contact the rehab center at 319-248-9770.