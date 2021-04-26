No Comments

Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Comes to the 2021 Chevy Trax

Iridescent Pearl might be the most unique color option on the 2021 Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

One of the most fun parts of buying a new vehicle is selecting a color option. These days, there are plenty of different eye-catching choices that offer something unique to drivers. Are you tired of more “standard” colors like blue, green, or red? If so, the new 2021 Chevrolet Trax might just be for you. This classy SUV is now being sold in a color option called “Iridescent Pearl.”

The eye-catching Iridescent Pearl option

The versatile Chevy Trax has seen several small updates for the latest model year. In addition to getting a new engine option, the Trax has also seen four new exterior colors added as options. Three of these colors — Shadow Gray Metallic, Crimson Metallic, and Midnight Blue Metallic — are pretty par for the course when it comes to modern vehicles. However, the fourth color is a bit more unique.

That color is the new Iridescent Pearl option, and it might be the most fascinating option currently available on the Trax.

While it could be mistaken for a simple metallic white or light gray from a distance, a closer look reveals that this couldn’t be further from the truth. The Iridescent Pearl color option captures the feeling of looking at a seashell or pearl, and includes light pinks and even some blues that catch the light in ways that a normal metallic-white surface doesn’t. The effect is definitely unique, and works best while the vehicle is in motion.

Iridescent Pearl is currently the only tricoat paint option available on the 2021 Trax. It’s also only offered on one Trax trim level: the LT. Selecting this color will add an extra $645 dollars to the vehicle’s base price. If you’re ordering your Trax online, the option’s color code is GP5 and its touch-up paint code is WA-485B.

The 2021 Chevrolet Trax is currently available at dealerships around the United States. If you’re interested in the Iridescent Pearl color option, be sure to check with your local Chevy dealership to see if they have it in stock.