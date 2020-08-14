No Comments

Is a C8 Stingray R Special Edition on the Way?

Is a graphics package in the works for the 2021 Stingray R?

Photo: Chevrolet

2020 has been a frustrating one for Corvette fans. Thanks to factory closings and endless delays, production and shipments have been pushed back. Thankfully, it looks like 2021 will end up being big for the legendary sports car. The 2020 models are finally nearing release, and plans for the 2021 models are already coming to light. One of the more exciting possibilities comes from a recent rumor involving a potential Stingray R Special Edition releasing next year.

Evidence for the Stingray R Special Edition

This rumor comes courtesy of Motor1.com, which first caught wind of possible Stingray-related developments via leaked info back in March. These developments hinted at a possible graphics package to be sold with the 2021 model, which would include special paint details and designer wheel caps. With no way to validate the rumors, the wait for more proof began. Finally, in the first week of August, they found what they were looking for.

The above Tweet comes from the official Corvette Racing Twitter account. The images document the vehicles featured at Road Atlanta. However, one of these things is certainly not like the others. Take a close look at the white Corvette in these images. Not only does it have the Stingray name emblazoned across its windshield, but it appears to feature special paint apps and may even have caps on its wheels. Do these images confirm the existence of a 2021 Stingray R Special Edition?

With Chevy currently remaining silent on the matter, there’s no way to be sure. The white Stingray seen in the photos was the event’s pace car, and may have just been dressed up for the occasion. Even so, Motor1.com believes that this evidence lines up nicely with their leaked info.

What do you think? Do you believe this is our first look at a 2021 Stingray R Special Edition? Would you add the graphics seen above to your Corvette? Let us know, and stay tuned to The News Wheel for future Corvette coverage.