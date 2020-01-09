No Comments

Is Buying a Leftover Car Model a Good Investment?

A leftover car model offers potential cost savings for a buyer

2019 may be officially off the books, but new 2019 model vehicles are still available at dealerships. With 2020 models filling the inventories of dealerships, 2019 models are taking up precious space, which means they pose a unique opportunity for consumers. A 2019 model that gets replaced with a 2020 model (known as a leftover) may offer considerable savings to a budget-conscious buyer.

“By buying a leftover, you get a brand-new car with the full manufacturer’s warranty, but for a much lower price,” says AxleAddict writer Jennifer Wilber. “In my case, I got my 2017 Cruze for about the same price new as other places were asking for used versions of the same car. In this case, going with the new, but year-old, version of the car was a no-brainer.”

If saving money is your first priority when purchasing a new car, a leftover model might be a great place to start. However, if you’re more particular about trims, features, or the latest tech, a leftover model might be a disappointment as you’ll have to pick from what’s already on the lot and you won’t necessarily get to enjoy recently added features.

And, the savings you get on the sticker price may not make up for what you’re losing on your car’s value.

“If you are someone who doesn’t plan to keep your new car for very long before trading it in for something new, you will take a huge hit in depreciation, especially if you didn’t get a super amazing deal when you first purchased the car,” warns Wilber.

To discover if a leftover model is right for you, make sure you do your homework and be open to a variety of makes and models. Sometimes, there isn’t much difference between model years, so opting for a 2019 model that has most or some of what you were hoping for in a new car could be a great, budget-friendly way to start the new year.