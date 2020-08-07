No Comments

Is It Ever Safe to Drive Home After Surgery?

Consult with your doctor about when it’s OK for you to drive after a procedure

If you have an upcoming surgery, it’s important to plan your transportation to and from the hospital ahead of time. If you’ve wondered whether it’s safe to drive yourself home after a medical procedure or if you should always ask a friend, you’re in the right place.

Multiple factors to consider

As you might have guessed, there are a variety of factors that determine how soon you can safely take the driver’s seat after surgery. According to Jennifer Whitlock, RN, MSN, FN, with Very Well Health, some of these factors include your age and general health, the type of anesthesia used, and the type of medical procedure performed.

Anesthesia and soreness

Anesthesia can slow not just your reflexes but your thought processes, as Whitlock confirms. This, in turn, can significantly impede your ability to make smart decisions when driving.

Besides the side effects of anesthesia, you should also keep in mind that driving might put undue stress on your body post-surgery. Depending on what type of medical procedure you’re having done, driving could cause stitches to rupture or put excessive pressure on the body part where the surgery was performed.

A good rule of thumb — regardless of whether your surgery is considered in-patient or out-patient — is that if you have some type of sedation or anesthesia during a procedure, it’s best to have a family member, friend, or rideshare driver take you home. If you fail to do this and end up getting into a collision when driving yourself home within 24 hours of receiving anesthesia, law enforcement can charge you with a DUI.

Give your body time to heal after surgery before you start driving again

Ask a doctor

When in doubt if you should drive yourself home from the hospital, it’s best to ask the doctor who will be doing the procedure, as Whitlock recommends. They will be the most familiar with your unique health issues and be aware of any side effects of the procedure and anesthesia that might interfere with your alertness behind the wheel.

