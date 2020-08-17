No Comments

Is It OK to Use a Gas Station Squeegee on My Car’s Windshield?

Why filling stations have complimentary cleaners and why they’re actually bad for your vehicle

Photo: The News Wheel

You can do a lot more than fill up your car’s gas tank at a gas station. You can inflate a low tire, run it through the automatic car wash, and vacuum it out. You can even wash your car’s windshield using that fluid-soaked squeegee — for free! But is it a good idea to use a complimentary gas station squeegee to wash the windows, or could that damage the car?

The reason gas stations have a squeegee at every pump

Back in the early 20th century, when you couldn’t legally pump your own gas, an attendant would come to your car and pump the gas for you. They would also check the car over to make sure it was good to continue driving — the fluids were filled, the battery was sufficiently charged, and the tires were inflated. They also kept a squeegee at their side to clean the windshield, which was important then because of how dusty the many unpaved roads were. Plus, earlier cars didn’t have the have washer fluid dispensers.

Once people were allowed to pump gas themselves, those extra maintenance checks stopped too. The attendant ‘s duties now were in the hands of the customer to perform — and that included wiping the windows. So, self-serve stations left a convenient cleaning tool next to the gas pump for patrons to use: the squeegee. To this day, nearly all gas stations still have this device for you to use.

Photo: The News Wheel

Is it safe to use a communal squeegee to rinse dirt off?

The blue solution in the reservoir is an alcohol-based glass cleaner probably diluted with some water. After multiple people have wiped bugs, mud, oil, and gasoline off their vehicle using the squeegee and dunked it back into the tub, that fluid is more filth than detergent.

When the basin is nearly empty, a gas station attendant will (sometimes) pour more cleaner into trough, which will mix with whatever soiled gunk has accumulated at the bottom. Those basins are basically never washed out, so any debris that falls into them — bits of gravel, tiny twigs, metal particles — stays there until it attaches to the sponge on the cleaning wand.

That means, wiping a baton soaked in dirt and tiny abrasives across your car can cause many micro-scratches that tear into the glass — and the clear coat, if you use it on the rest of the body. Plus, all that dirt will dry and leave streaks that can make the surface dirtier than before.

If you have to wash off the windows or exterior mirrors to see when driving, a better alternative is to spend a couple bucks buying a car-safe window cleaner from the convenience store. If absolutely don’t want to spend any money, grab some paper towels from the restroom and soak them in water from the faucet. It’s far better for your car than using that caustic squeegee.