Is It Wise to Buy an Electric or Hybrid Accessible Van?

Do alternative fuel vehicles make good upfitting options for wheelchair users?

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

As the automotive industry continues transitioning from outdated fossil fuels to environmentally conscious, renewable energy, more vehicles are being manufactured with hybrid and all-electric powertrains. Automakers have even begun producing electric- and hybrid-powered minivans, commercial vans, and large SUVs that can be modified for wheelchair accessibility. Is an eco-friendly all-electric or hybrid accessible van right for you?

Considering an electric-powered wheelchair accessible vehicle?

The presence and availability of hybrid and electric vans on the market have increased in recent years, and automakers will be manufacturing even more of them in the next decade. These include the hot-selling Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and the Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van. Larger SUVs like the Toyota Highlander and Sienna are becoming electrified for better fuel economy. Volkswagen is working on a battery-powered Microbus, and concept prototypes like the Chrysler Portal and Mercedes MPV show that many automakers have things currently in the works.

Does an electric-powered or hybrid van, truck, SUV, or minivan make a good wheelchair-accessible vehicle? Can it handle the equipment installation and upfitting necessary to accommodate your mobility needs?

Wheelchair vehicle conversion companies have experience modifying a variety of models, and many of the same alteration techniques are still applicable when they make mechanical adjustments to van with a hybrid powertrain. Most of the differences between a gas-powered vehicle and a gas-electric hybrid are under the hood, so modifications like lowering the ground clearance to accommodate a ramp are still possible.

And if you think that a hybrid or EV is too weak to accommodate the extra weight of accessibility apparatuses, electric motors are actually quite powerful can generate a lot of torque almost immediately. Don’t assume that the extra weight of an entry lift will cause an EV to lag.

It takes a lot of money to keep an accessible vehicle’s gas tank filled. So if you have the resources and ability to have an at-home charging outlet installed on your property, a plug-in electric mobility vehicle can be a great long-term investment. Even a van with a hybrid engine can conserve some of the fuel so it doesn’t burn through a whole tank so rapidly.

Talk with an upfitting service representative about what modifications their company can make to your vehicle of choice.

