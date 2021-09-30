No Comments

Is Renting a Car Seat a Safe Idea on Vacation?

Children might be small, but they require you to bring a huge amount of stuff with you when traveling. And the smaller they are, the more stuff they need. If you’re heading on vacation and plan to fly, you’ll need to consider your car seat needs as well as things like a travel crib, diapers, toys, and tons of extra clothes. Could renting a car seat be an option rather than bringing your own along with you?

Consider safety

There’s a reason why experts advise against buying child car seats used. If the seat has been used by another child in the past, you have no way of knowing whether or not the seat has been involved in a car accident. The general guidance is to replace your car seat after a collision, even if it’s not a major one, because you don’t want to risk driving with a seat that’s not structurally sound.

By bringing your own seat, you already know its history, so it’s one less thing for you to worry about on vacation. Plus, you know how to install it, so it’ll be quicker and easier to get your child safely into your rental car and get on the road.

Photo: The News Wheel

Look at costs

Renting a car seat comes at a price. Consumer Reports says that the average cost for renting a car seat from a car rental company is $13 per day. Depending on your destination and the type of seat you’re renting, the cost could be higher than that. If your trip is lengthy, the cost of renting a car seat could add quite a bit of expense to your travel budget.

Checking your own car seat on a plane is free with most airlines and it typically doesn’t count toward your baggage limits. But on the flip side, you have to put your faith in the baggage handlers to not inadvertently damage the car seat by handling it too roughly, accidentally dropping it, or banging it against a hard surface. Rough treatment of a car seat could result in it being less safe in an accident.

You can also bring your car seat onto the plane with you and install it in the aircraft seat for your child. Especially on longer flights, this can be a more comfortable way for your child to sit. And it’s safer as well; the Federal Aviation Administration recommends that children are secured in an FAA-approved car seat while on a plane. If having an approved car seat for aircraft usage is important to you, make sure you check before you buy.

Think about convenience

Hauling a car seat through an airport is a huge hassle. If you plan on bringing the seat onto the plane, you’ll have to figure out a way to carry it. One good option is to buy a “stroller” for your car seat. You can secure your car seat to the device and wheel it around rather than having to carry it. It can be a little cumbersome, but it’s definitely one of the simplest options for getting your car seat through the airport.

If you don’t want to mess with bringing your car seat along, renting is a good option. If you’re concerned about safety, ask the rental company about their safety policies before you make your reservation. Of course, you are relying on their word that the seats they rent haven’t been in any collisions and are safe. But car rental companies take safety seriously for the most part, so if you feel comfortable with the seats they have for rent it’s likely they are of sound quality.

You’ll also need to be confident that you can install the rented car seat as it may be a different model from the one you’re used to. If you’re renting, ask the car rental company to confirm the make and model of seat you’ll be renting so you can read the instruction manual and watch instructional videos ahead of time.

Other options

If you don’t want to bring your own car seat or rent one, consider ordering a car seat to be delivered to your destination before you arrive. This is a good option if you’re staying with a friend or family member who can bring the car seat to the airport to meet you. But if you’re traveling to a location where you don’t know anyone, this won’t be an option.

Another option is to find a store close to the airport that sells child car seats. If you’re traveling with more than one adult, one of you can take a taxi or rideshare to the store and buy the seat, then bring it back to the car rental agency to install in your car. Of course, this adds extra time and could be stressful for the adult staying with the kids if they are extra tired or jetlagged from their journey.

The most important thing is to make sure your child is safely restrained in your rental car. Renting a car seat could be a good option if you don’t want to bring your own car seat or go through the hassle of getting your hands on a new one at your destination, but there are safety aspects to consider as well. Make sure you run through all the pros and cons of each choice to make the best decision for your family.