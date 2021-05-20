Items to Keep in Your Car for Life on the Go
Whether you have a daily commute, spend time ferrying your kids between activities, or go on a lot of road trips, chances are you spend a decent amount of time behind the wheel. In fact, a study by Geico published by Fatherly claims that Americans spend an average of one hour behind the wheel each day.
When you spend that much time in your car, you need to make sure it is equipped with all the essentials. Here are a few must-have items to keep in your car for when you’re on the go.
First-aid supplies
You never know when you or your kids will be stung by an insect or scrape a knee. If you’re in or near your car when it happens, having a first-aid kit can help you treat the boo-boos quickly and efficiently.
The Perfect Commuter: Meet the 2021 Buick Enclave
According to DMV.org, here are a few essential items for your car’s first-aid kit.
- Adhesive bandages
- Hand sanitizer
- Antibiotic ointment
- Pain medication such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or acetaminophen
- Antiseptic
- Bug spray
- Gauze
- Cotton balls
- Tweezers
- Bandana
Store your first-aid supplies in an easy-to-access bag or box and stash it in your glove compartment or under a seat where you can get to it quickly in case of emergency.
Conveniece items
You never know when you’re going to need a grocery bag or a snack when you’re on the road. Here are some good items to keep on hand, according to Nationwide.
- Plastic bags are good to keep on hand as makeshift trash receptacles, or even to contain soiled clothing after a kid’s stomach decides the ice cream from earlier needs to make a reappearance.
- A flashlight can be useful if you’re driving at night or on a gloomy day and need to find something. If you’re a parent, a flashlight can be extra useful when you’re trying to find a stray toy or pacifier in the depths of the back seat.
- Healthy snacks like granola bars, trail mix, jerky, or crackers are great if you are hungry while on the road. Stay away from perishable foods like fruit, which can rot and cause a gross smell if you forget about it.
- A lint roller is great to have in the car; especially if you travel with pets. You can also use it if you arrive at an important business meeting or job interview and realize your cat used your suit jacket as a bed.
- A cell phone charger helps ensure you don’t run out of juice on the road. You can easily stash one in your center console or glove compartment for easy access when you need it.
- Napkins can be used for runny noses, messy snacks, and everything in between. Next time you get takeout, stash some of the napkins in your car for emergency use.
Emergency kit
No one wants to be involved in an emergency while on the road, but it has to happen to someone, so it’s important to be prepared for the worst. DMV.org lists the following as essential items for your emergency kit:
- Small fire extinguisher
- Jumper cables
- Road flares
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Duct tape
- Rags
- Blankets or warm clothing
- Multipurpose tool
- Rags
- Bottled water
- Tire changing supplies
Depending on the age and condition of your car, you might also want to keep things like oil, antifreeze, or brake fluid in your car.
Your emergency kit may change with the seasons depending on where you live. If you get a lot of snow and cold weather in the winter, you’ll definitely need blankets, a snow shovel, an ice scraper, and cat litter for traction. But in warmer months, you can remove these items from your car.
Be Prepared: What to keep in your car’s emergency kit
Important documents
It’s unlikely you’ll get pulled over (unless you suddenly think you’re Lightning McQueen) but if you are, you need to have your license, registration, and proof of insurance on hand. You might choose to keep these items in your wallet instead of your glove compartment, or you may be able to store them virtually on your phone.
You should also keep a list of emergency contacts in your car, according to Nationwide. If something happens to your phone, you or a rescuer will need to know who to call.
If you or any of your regular passengers have a medical condition, you need to have it written down in your car. That includes things like allergies, as well as any medication you are taking.
It’s also a good idea to keep a spare pen and paper in the car in case you’re in an accident and need to make a note of the other driver’s information.
Catherine Hiles is a native Brit living and working in Dayton, Ohio. Cat has written about a variety of subjects, including finance, cars, and parenting. She is a frequent contributor to Dayton Mom Collective, The Penny Hoarder, and her own personal blog.
Cat lives with her husband, Ben; and their two kids, Rose and Liam. She counts running, reading, and cooking among her hobbies. See more articles by Cat.