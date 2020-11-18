No Comments

Items You Should Not Keep in Your Car This Winter

If your car is left exposed to the elements during winter or even if it is nestled in a garage at night, it feels the impact of the season, as does whatever you leave behind in the cabin or trunk. To help keep your valuables or personal items safe from Old Man Winter, make sure you remember to remove these items from your car.

Bottled or canned beverages

The change in temperature outside can negatively impact the quality of bottled water or other bottled beverages in your cabin. Just like cans of pop, the bottles can explode.

Mobile devices

Chances are you won’t leave your cell phone or smartphone behind, but just in case, you need a reason to keep it out of your cold car — low temperatures will zap your phone’s battery.

Personal papers

Paperwork that boasts personal identifying information should never be left in your car no matter the season. That includes your passport and driver’s license.

“If you have important documents, such as tax forms, bank statements, or mail you need to shred, make it a priority and don’t leave them in your car. The potential exposure of your important personal information makes you vulnerable to identity theft,” warns Family Handyman writer Rachel Brougham.

Musical instruments

This may be more of a reminder for your kids, but leaving a musical instrument in the car during winter can be a costly mistake. Musical instruments are somewhat delicate, and cold temperatures can damage them.

Medicine

Many medications have specific storage instructions, and some may be affected by cold temperatures.

“If you visit a pharmacy in the winter months, don’t leave your medications in the car. If you’re not going right home, carry them in a purse, backpack, or pocket,” according to Brougham.

Even if you’re in a rush to get out of the cold and into your office or house, look around the cabin before you exit to see that you’re not forgetting to grab these items.