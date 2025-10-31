It’s Official, Toyota Unveils Two New Global Brands

Toyota has announced the global launch of two distinct automotive brands—Century and GR—at the Tokyo Motor Show, reinforcing its strategic diversification and expanding its reach in both the luxury and sports segments.

Century Aims at The Pinnacle of Luxury

The new Century brand will build upon a historic lineage dating back to 1938, with early foundations laid by Kiichiro Toyoda and formalized in 1963 by Shoichiro Toyoda and Kenya Nakamura. Until now, Century existed as a prestigious yet niche line within the Japanese market, largely reserved for dignitaries and official use.

With this new global rollout, Century becomes a standalone brand. According to Akio Toyoda, current head of Toyota and grandson of the founder, the mission is to “create a brand that spreads the spirit and pride of Japan worldwide.” The brand was introduced with a concept car coupé, a sedan, and an SUV, all targeting the uppermost segment of the market.

With the avant-garde Century Coupe, Toyota created a car that showcases its impressive skills on a global stage. And it's just the start of Toyota's plans to go head-to-head with ultra-luxury carmakers like Bentley and Rolls-Royce. pic.twitter.com/ECNbbrYNxk — Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) October 29, 2025

Initial concept specifications suggest vehicles powered by V12 engines, positioning them to compete directly with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Maybach. The brand aims to deliver more than performance—Century wants to embody Japanese craftsmanship, discretion, and identity on the world stage.

Gr Emerges as Toyota’s New Sports Brand

In parallel, Toyota is also launching GR, a new performance brand rooted in the existing Gazoo Racing division. Known for its success in WEC (World Endurance Championship) and WRC (World Rally Championship), the GR brand reflects Akio Toyoda’s personal passion for motorsports.

The formal GR lineup is expected to be unveiled in December 2025, and will include both track-inspired models and street-legal high-performance vehicles. The division is likely to leverage Toyota’s existing R&D in hybrid and hydrogen propulsion systems, although technical details have yet to be disclosed.

Two Distinct Strategies, One Vision

Century and GR reflect Toyota’s attempt to establish distinct, emotionally resonant brands outside its mainstream operations. The luxury-focused Century appeals to the heritage and cultural symbolism of Japanese excellence, while GR taps into a growing global appetite for driver-centric, high-performance cars.

Both brands are strategically designed to capture very different markets: Century targets global elites looking for alternative luxury identities, while GR will appeal to younger, performance-oriented consumers with a taste for motorsport pedigree.

Continuity And Innovation in Toyota’s Brand Architecture

Toyota already operates multiple brands including Lexus, Daihatsu, and a stake in Subaru. The addition of Century and GR suggests an intent not only to fill market gaps but also to construct an architectural hierarchy of experience—ranging from economy and urban mobility to luxury flagship sedans and race-derived sports cars.

While no direct link has been made between these brands and space-related technologies, Toyota’s deep involvement in mobility innovation—including its participation in space exploration vehicles with JAXA—may eventually influence GR’s advanced engineering or Century’s technology stack, particularly in autonomous driving systems and energy-efficient propulsion.