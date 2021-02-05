No Comments

January Sales Increase Gives Hyundai Some 2021 Momentum

The Santa Fe was Hyundai’s top January seller

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America began 2021 in the best way possible for an automaker: with a sales increase.

For January, Hyundai recorded a 2 percent increase in total sales compared with the same period in 2020. Overall, Hyundai sold 43,394 units for the month.

Hyundai retail sales were up 1 percent, totaling 40,597 units. That’s an all-time record for January. Meanwhile, fleet sales were up 12 percent.

“We are off to a strong start to the year and remain optimistic for continued sales and market share gains in 2021,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s senior vice president for national sales. “We’ve been able to consistently grow retail sales thanks to our outstanding product lineup and a commitment from our dealer partners to exceed customer expectations.”

Hyundai January sales leaders

Nearly 67 percent of Hyundai’s January sales came from its SUV lineup. So it makes sense that the automaker’s biggest sales gains were led by three of those SUV models.

The newly refreshed Santa Fe was Hyundai’s top January seller at 8,714 units — an increase of more than 36 percent. Retails sales were up an even more impressive 45 percent.

The Kona notched an increase of more than 24 percent with 5,233 units moved. Retail sales for the Kona increased by 9 percent.

The Venue achieved 1,347 sales for the month, which comes out to a gain of just over 36 percent. This compact model also enjoyed a retail sales increase of 34 percent.

Other cornerstone Hyundai SUV models like the Tucson and Palisade were down slightly for the month. The Elantra continued its long-term trend of sales decreases, but with the all-new 2021 model arriving at dealerships, the future could be a little brighter for this compact sedan.

