No Comments

JayCommand Smartphone App Lets You Control Your RV From Anywhere

Photo: Jayco

It’s about time. While automakers have been coming out with smartphone-enabled remote functions for a few years, recreational vehicle owners had been left behind. Now, if you own a Jayco RV, you can use the JAYCOMMAND smartphone app (which we’ll style JayCommand from now on because we don’t want to shout at you) to do a whole lot more than even the best luxury car smartphone apps can manage.

Developed by Jayco and its supplier partners, the JayCommand app allows you to control all of the most important features of your RV from just about anywhere, including the lights, air conditioning, water pump and water heater, and awnings.

If you’ve just returned from a long hike and desperately need a shower, no need to wait for the water to get warm. Simply launch the app a few minutes before getting back to the RV and turn on the hot water heater and water pump.

Did you also happen to hear that the power went out while you were on that hike? No problem. You can use the app to turn on your generator (you do have a generator, don’t you?) and power up your RV — then adjust the air conditioning to just the way you like it.

Alternatively, JayCommand makes it awfully easy to be lazy. If you didn’t bother checking the weather and a storm catches you by surprise while you’re sitting cozy inside your RV, we couldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to put on your clothes and walk outside to close the awning. Fortunately, you don’t have to, cause there’s an app for that.

You can also use the app to do nothing more than monitor the important stuff, like the tire pressure of your RV’s tires or how full your tanks are — whether it’s the fresh water, grey, or black tanks.

Like most electronic toys, though, you’ll have to check compatibility. The JayCommand smartphone app works with most Jayco RVs, but you may want to double check just to be sure, before you drive off the lot.