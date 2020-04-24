Joy Falotico Named 2019 Automotive Marketer of the Year
Lincoln Motor Company President and Ford Motor Company Chief Marketing Officer Joy Falotico earned the title of 2019 Automotive Marketer of the Year. Announced earlier this year by MediaPost, the award acknowledges Falotico’s role in helping continue the elevation of the Lincoln brand with engaging campaigns centered on new products like the Aviator and Navigator.
“Joy Falotico has helped transform Ford Motor Co.’s Lincoln luxury division into a brand worthy of going head-to-head with the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and others,” writes MediaPost’s Tanya Gazdik. “Clearly, consumers are responding to the repositioning. Lincoln sales were up a notable 8.3 percent in 2019, while sales at most other luxury brands were level with 2018 or declined.”
Falotico was to have received her award on April 8 at MediaPost’s conference at the 2020 New York International Auto Show. NYIAS will now take place in August as result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Jurors praise Falotico for ‘engaging’ marketing
Falotico took over as the president of Lincoln in early 2018 after Ford promoted Kumar Galhotra to the role of president of North America. In the time since, she’s spearheaded the launch of key products like the Navigator, Nautilus, Corsair, and Aviator. Her work is far from finished with the upcoming launch of Lincoln’s first all-electric vehicle — which is being built on Rivian’s skateboard platform — as well as the continued electrification of the lineup.
The jurors presiding over the MediaPost 2019 Automotive Marketer of the Year award sang Falotico’s praises for the work she’s done in revitalizing the luxury brand. AMCI Global Chief Strategy Officer Ian G. Beavis credits her for helping create “an engaging, emotionally appealing marketing program that brings to life its ‘American Luxury’ positioning.” Scotty Reiss, founder of A Girl’s Guide to Cars, says that her leadership has been key in Lincoln developing vehicles that are more broadly appealing to customers and marketing them in a way that they connect with their intended audience.
Falotico, whose career with Ford and Lincoln spans more than 30 years, was also named a leading woman in the North American auto industry by Automotive News in 2010 and 2015.
