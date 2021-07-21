No Comments

Ford Bronco Sport Tops KBB List of Coolest Cars for Dads

Attention cool dads (and non-dads): the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is the coolest

Photo: Ford

In case you missed it, Father’s Day just happened a few weeks back. (If you did miss it, well, hey, never too late to send a belated card, right?) To mark the occasion, Kelley Blue Book put together a list of the 10 Coolest Father’s Day Cars Under $30,000. And wouldn’t ya know it, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport was right there at the tippity top.

Just Play it Cool: The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport earns KBB.com’s Coolest Car Under $30,000 prize

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given that the all-new Bronco Sport also topped KBB.com’s list of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 in February. The Bronco Sport retains its top spot, though many of the shared vehicles across the lists — the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Jeep Wrangler, and Chevrolet Camaro — jumped around a fair bit.

Perhaps the overlap between the lists leaves room for commentary about the shared human experience and how gender is a construct that Sasha Velour recommends we tear apart. Or, also, it could just be that writers Allyson Harwood and Matt DeLorenzo have different preferences.

KBB: Ford Bronco Sport great for outdoorsy daddies

In any case, Harwood and DeLorenzo agree that the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is tops when it comes to coolness. In his article, DeLorenzo says:

Let’s say your dad is rugged but doesn’t need a hardcore off-roader. The Ford Bronco Sport has the personality of the new Bronco but is a more practical and road-friendly four-door SUV. That said, it also has the off-road capabilities to back up its appearance, making it good for a dad who is into outdoorsy activities like camping or fishing.

He doesn’t mention it explicitly, but you have to assume it’s implied that the Bronco Sport having its own bottle opener is a key factor in this ruling.

Cold pops with yer pops? Bronco Sport can do that

Photo: Ford

Another place where DeLorenzo’s list differs from Harwood is the placement of the Ford Mustang. On the list of cool cars for dads, the Mustang pulls a No. 3 ranking with DeLorenzo saying “every red-blooded American dad should have an appreciation for the legendary Ford Mustang.”

If you have a rad dad and ample disposable income, perhaps you’d consider being the coolest and getting your pops a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport as a gift for their birthday or any other holiday where gift-giving is appropriate. Like Halloween, maybe. Or, heck, you could get one for your mom. Coolness don’t care about gender norms.

