KBB Names 2021 Chevy Tahoe One of the Best Family Cars

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe earned a spot on Kelley Blue Book’s new list of the 12 Best Family Cars of 2021. It was one of two full-size SUVs to make the list after meeting KBB’s criteria for safety, driving experience, comfort, cargo capacity, and other factors.

Performance

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy redesigned the Tahoe for the 2021 model year, giving it a more modern design. However, the KBB editors appreciate that the SUV still maintains its capabilities, which are on par with that of a small truck. The Tahoe shares the same body-on-frame platform as the Silverado 1500, but it adds a four-wheel independent suspension. The editors say this feature makes for more comfortable rides in the SUV.

The 2021 Tahoe has three engine options, the strongest of which is a 6.2-liter V8 that reaches 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. You can also upgrade to the Duramax 3.0-liter turbodiesel, which delivers 460 lb-ft of torque as well as gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg on the highway. If you’re an off-road enthusiast, KBB also recommends choosing the Tahoe Z71, which has a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8, a skid plate, a two-speed transfer case, and all-terrain tires.

Interior

Photo: Chevrolet

On the inside, the Tahoe has numerous technologies, including the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system. This system includes a 10.2-inch HD color touch screen with wireless smartphone capability. Remote Start and the tri-zone automatic climate control also come standard. According to KBB, upper trim levels make the SUV a more luxurious model with the Bose audio system, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe has a starting price of $49,600. This makes the Tahoe one of the more expensive models on the 12 Best Family Cars of 2021 list. However, as KBB says, competitors like the Ford Expedition come with similar prices.