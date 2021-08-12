No Comments

KBB Says GM Models Are Best Cars for Tall People

The 2021 Sierra 1500

If you’re taller than the average person, sitting in a car for a long period of time can almost be unbearable — and that’s not even considering the number of times you hit your head getting inside. That’s why Kelley Blue Book has created its list of the Best Cars for Tall People Looking for a Comfortable Ride. The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Canyon, and Buick Enclave all made the list.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2021 Tahoe

KBB authors found that the 2021 Tahoe has plenty of headroom and legroom in the front row at 42.3 inches and 44.5 inches, respectively. They also noted that the third row has better legroom than the average SUV at 34.9 inches. This is 40 percent more than the Tahoe offered for the 2020 model year.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab

The 2021 Sierra 1500

The Crew Cab configuration of the 2021 Sierra is the best one for tall passengers. Not only does it have 43.03 inches of headroom and 44.53 inches of legroom up front, but it also has 43.4 inches of rear legroom — which is over 8 inches more than what the Double Cab offers.

2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab

The 2021 Canyon

The 2021 Canyon Crew Cab has the most front-row legroom on the list at 45 inches. Front-row headroom is also decent at 41.4 inches. The one negative aspect that the KBB authors noted about the model is that you can’t get many safety systems unless you opt for a high-end trim.

2021 Buick Enclave

The 2021 Enclave

KBB considers the 2021 Enclave to be one of the models with the best headroom. It has 41 inches in the front row, 39.9 inches in the second row, and 37.6 inches in the third row. The SUV only has 33.5 inches of legroom in the way back, compared to 41.2 inches up front, but the authors found it easy to access.

To make sure the models on the list of Best Cars for Tall People Looking for a Comfortable Ride have enough room for your needs, it’s important to take a test drive before making a purchase.