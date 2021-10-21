No Comments

How to Keep Your Car on the Road for 200K Miles and Beyond

While there are a lot of perks to driving a new car, like the updated technology and the new-car smell, your purchase usually comes with a not-so-nice monthly car payment. Rather than switching out your car every few years, it can be beneficial to both your wallet and to the environment to keep your car as long as you can. Driving your car for longer means you don’t have to deal with a new car payment, but it’s also hard to reach the 200,000-mile mark unless you take care of it properly.

Stick to the maintenance schedule

You car’s manufacturer will specify how often you should change the engine oil, rotate the tires, and perform other maintenance services. You might be tempted to skip an oil change in order to save a few bucks, but doing so can shorten the life of your car.

Oil helps your car’s engine run smoothly, and the oil level is too low or the oil is too old or dirty, it can have a major effect on your engine and cause larger (and more expensive) problems down the road.

If you take your car to an automotive dealership for service, they should keep track of your maintenance schedule and remind you when you’re coming due for an oil change or other routine maintenance.

Other things to take care of per the maintenance schedule include timing belt replacements, brake replacements, fluid flushes (coolant, transmission fluid, washer fluid, brake fluid, etc), and battery replacement. Doing so can help keep your engine healthy and running smoothly for longer.

Drive carefully

If you’re hard on your car, it’s going to age more quickly. Think of your car like your great aunt Sally who has had a hard life and is a lifetime smoker. If Sally had been able to kick her smoking habit or had an easier life, she might be healthier and live a longer life. The same is true of your car.

Avoid hard acceleration and braking. Anticipate the road ahead so you can slow down by taking your foot off the gas and then braking gently when necessary. You might think you need to get to where you’re going as fast as possible, but in most cases the couple of minutes speeding will save you won’t make much of a difference. It’s much better (and safer) to drive carefully, stick to the speed limit, and remember that you are not an extra in the latest instalment of “The Fast and The Furious.”

Drive less

Long and frequent trips can put a lot of mileage on your car quickly. Try to avoid making unnecessary trips when you can. For example, if you’re going to the store to get a couple of things, consider walking or riding your bike instead. Not only will you save your car from extra wear and tear, but you’ll get some exercise in at the same time. And you’ll be omitting fewer fumes from your car, which is a win for the planet as well.

Take issues seriously

If you notice a warning light illuminate on your dashboard while you’re driving, it’s important to address it ASAP. An oil light that keeps coming on could signal an oil leak, which could result in you driving around without a properly lubricated engine. That tire pressure light that flicked on the first cold morning of the season means you need to check your tire pressure or risk a blowout (or at the very least, poorer gas mileage). A check engine light could mean a minor issue or a major problem — it’s important to take your car to the mechanic as soon as you see the check engine light illuminate to rule out or fix any major issues.

You might think that you can keep driving with these lights on for a few more days, but you could be putting yourself and your fellow drivers at risk by doing so.

Keep it clean

A clean car not only looks good, but it can last longer as well. Regular car washes help remove debris and dirt build-up that could lead to rust if left to sit. A rusty car looks terrible, but rust can also degrade your car’s structure and make it unsafe to drive.

It’s especially important to wash your car regularly if you live in an area where there’s a lot of salt. For example, if you live in a northern state that gets a lot of snow, the road salt can corrode your car. And if you live near the ocean, the same can happen with salt.

Try to get into the habit of washing your car at least once a month. It doesn’t matter if you do it by hand at home or take it to an automated carwash — but make sure you clean the undercarriage thoroughly since this area is often forgotten about during a wash.