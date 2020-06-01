No Comments

Ken Block Shows Off Retro-tastic Hoonifox Mustang

Ken Block’s Hoonifox takes its cues from the iconic Fox Body Mustang

Photo: Ford Performance

Ken Block is giving some much-deserved love to the iconic Fox Body Mustang with his latest creation. Block teamed with Ash Thorpe, who helped design the Batmobile for the upcoming film starring Robert Pattinson, to create the vision for the Hoonifox — a Fox Body-style Mustang with all-wheel drive and a real mean demeanor.

Another Hot New Mustang: The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition is already sold out

Ken Block revealed the Hoonifox in a special video chat on YouTube in late April, a unique approach to debuting a new car concept necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 20-minute video breaks down the “render-to-reality” process that will bring the retro-styled Mustang off the page and into the real world.

Block’s Hoonifox is, like, so totally ’80s

Photo: Ford Performance

Photo: Ford Performance

Photo: Ford Performance

Photo: Ford Performance

The Hoonifox wears its nostalgia on its sleeve with ’80s-riffic touches like louvered taillights and windows, but especially with the instantly recognizable shape of the Fox Body Mustang. This take on the fan-favorite pony car is incredibly wide, muscular, and low to the ground, giving it a beefy personality that makes it clear that it’s made to shred. It’s even got some shades of Batmobile going on, which bodes well for the final look of the vehicle in the new Batman film set to hit theaters next year.

According to Ken Block, the Hoonifox will leverage rally-spec all-wheel drive, but the choice of engine is very much up in the air. One of the more interesting and appropriate suggestions is that the Hoonifox, representing a Mustang that broke the mold, could wind up with the drivetrain of the Mustang Mach-E with the amped-up output of the all-electric Cobra Jet.

The Hoonifox is still just a concept, but Ken Block makes it clear that he’s got very real plans for this thing.

“I absolutely want to build the Hoonifox,” Block says. “And do a Gymkhana Video with it, of course. And, do it in an ’80s Miami Vice-style version if it. Down in Miami.”

You can check out the Hoonifox reveal video below.

More on the All-New Mach-E: Ford shows that you can fit, like, so many chicken wings in its front trunk

Ken Block Shows Off Fox-Body Hoonifox Mustang