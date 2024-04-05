No Comments

Kia Debuts All-New 2025 K4 at New York Auto Show

Photo: Kia

The New York Auto Show is a great opportunity for automakers to showcase their latest innovations and brand-new models. That’s exactly what Kia did when it introduced the world to the all-new K4 sedan.

Modern, sleek interior

This new model sits between the Forte and K5 when it comes to size. But Kia classifies the K4 as its largest compact sedan in the lineup and, as a result, it offers class-leading second-row legroom at 38 inches. The interior of the K4 is modern and features an ultra-slim dashboard with minimal physical buttons. Those that do exist are either flush with the dash or barely stick out beyond a half-inch.

Other highlights of the interior include the standard 12.3-inch touch-screen display as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — must-haves in today’s digital world. For more premium touches of comfort like heated and ventilated front seats, you’ll have to upgrade to higher trims. Color options for the seats are set at Medium Gray for LX, LXS, and EX; Slate Green on EX; and Onyx (black) and Off-White on GT-Line trims.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Multiple powertrain options

As with many recent Kia models, the 2025 Kia K4 has more than one powertrain choice. The standard is a 2.0-liter engine that gets 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. While EPA estimates have not been recorded yet, there’s no doubt that this will be the most efficient option for the sedan. For reference, the similarly sized Forte also has a standard 2.0-liter engine and it gets up to 30 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.

For more power than fuel economy, you’ll want to go for the K4’s GT-Line or GT-Line Turbo. These two K4 trims offer an available 1.6-liter turbo engine that gets 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. In addition to increased power, this engine comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Boldly designed for the future

I’ll be honest. The most standout-worthy thing to mention with the new Kia K4 is the exterior color that has been showcased throughout the launch. The muted, grayish-green looks great with GT-Line-exclusive gloss black accents. No other colors have been shown aside from the initial teaser image that showed off a dark gray K4. I should also mention the hidden door handles near the C-pillar for back-seat passengers, but those could be annoying for anyone who has not used to them or seen a car with them before.

Other than that, this fastback Kia sedan is not unlike others already in the lineup. It has a long nose and sloped roof just like the K5. However, some consumers have said that the rear end is reminding them of a Polestar due to how it’s squared off.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Pricing and availability

The new 2025 K4 is set to become available in late 2024, according to the Kia website. It will be available at five trim levels: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo. Pricing, EPA estimates, and additional details will be released closer to the car’s arrival.