Kia Showcases All-Electric EV6 During 73rd Emmy’s Broadcast

Photo: Kia

Last night, Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which was broadcast on CBS and was available for streaming on Paramount+. Host Cedric the Entertainer got the party started with an homage to Biz Markie, complete with rap appearances from LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, and… Rita Wilson (wife of Fiat-lover Tom Hanks). But another star made quite an appearance during the commercial breaks of the show: the all-electric Kia EV6.

More to Know: The Kia EV6 is the brand’s first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV)

A 60-second spot titled “Writer” showcased the all-new Kia EV6 as a form of inspiration for a woman suffering from writer’s block. After staring at her computer screen with a blank script, she decides to take a ride in the EV6. As she’s cruising along the streets of Los Angeles, the unnamed writer sees a plot starting to unfold. She imagines a Bridgerton-esque setting with forbidden romance, a plotting stepmother, exhilarating suspense, and a surprise ending — all while behind the wheel of the Kia EV.

“The Kia EV6 is just the beginning of what the future holds for the Kia America brand,” said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing at Kia America. “Based on the success of the partnerships Kia enjoyed last year with both the Emmys and America’s Got Talent, we continue the launch of this all-new vehicle and highlight Kia’s shift to electrification. These shows feature some of the most inspiring talent in the country today and allow us to introduce our new brand ethos of “Movement That Inspires” to a nation that is getting ready for an EV future.”

Kia is working hard to ensure that consumers see its vehicles when watching TV. The brand also partnered with NBC’s America’s Got Talent to showcase the EV6 as well as the appealing Stinger sports sedan in a commercial starring judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Additionally, the winner and runner-up of the talent competition each received an EV6 as a part of their prize package last week.

The all-electric EV6 is the first vehicle in Kia’s Plan S strategy of producing 11 EVs by 2026 and expanding its mobility solutions. There’s no doubt we’ll see more television partnerships with the brand as it continues to unveil its lineup of green vehicles in the future.

WATCH: “Writer” Emmy commercial starring the new Kia EV6