Kia Gives Back, Donates $1.8M to Students of Color

As you may know, Kia has a history of giving back to its local community as well as nationally to various organizations. The “Accelerate the Good” campaign started years ago and is still running strong, with Kia’s latest charitable endeavor arriving in the form of a $1.8 million donation.

That giant donation will go toward scholarship programs for students of color and students in need. Kia expects that the money will help over 750 students to help them pursue higher education. “Kia’s support helps make it possible for African Americans and other underrepresented young people of color to have access to a college education which changes not only their life trajectory but also of those around them,” said Harry Fulmore, regional development director, workplace initiatives, United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

“These scholarships ensure young people of color have access to competitive and fulfilling careers and are more involved in their communities. UNCF relies on corporate partners, like Kia, to support talented students to get to and through college. On behalf of UNCF, our 37 member historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) and the many students that have received scholarships, thank you!”

This isn’t the first time Kia has given back to students, specifically. In 2019, the automaker took a break from spending money on a Super Bowl commercial and decided instead to award financial assistance to 16 students via The Great Unknowns Scholarship.

“Kia believes education is the doorway to so many opportunities and we are very pleased to make college more financially attainable for these talented students and to inspire the next generation of young leaders,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America.

Along with monetary donations, Kia has also provided PPE to healthcare workers as well as Kia Carnival vehicles for the Kheir Clinic in Los Angeles. There’s no doubt that the brand will continue these generous actions in the future.