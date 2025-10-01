Kia Recalls Over 39,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk – Is Your Car Affected?

The issue affects Sorento models from 2021 to 2023, with a faulty blower motor wiring harness that could overheat and catch fire. Kia plans to address the problem by replacing the affected parts at no cost to owners.

The recall, announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on September 25, specifically targets 39,536 Kia Sorento vehicles. The defective blower motor wiring harness, a key component of the HVAC system, poses a fire hazard if it overheats. Kia will notify affected owners by mail, urging them to bring their vehicles to a dealer for repairs, which will be performed free of charge.

Details of the Recall

The recall affects certain Kia Sorento vehicles from the 2021 to 2023 model years. According to the NHTSA, the problem lies with the blower motor wiring harness, which could overheat and cause a fire. To resolve the issue, Kia will replace the faulty blower motor resistor circuit harness and the blower motor resistor. The company has emphasized that the repairs will be completed at no cost to vehicle owners.

⚠️ Recall Alert

2021-2023 Kia Sorento vehicles.

Recalled for fire from HVAC wiring harness.https://t.co/IaWCQD1HLC — NHTSA Recalls & Ratings (@NHTSArecalls) September 30, 2025

How to Check if Your Vehicle Is Affected and What Owners Should Do Next

Owners of the affected vehicles can check if their Sorento is part of the recall by using the NHTSA recall database. The NHTSA site allows owners to search using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), license plate number, or make and model. Kia will also be sending notifications to the affected vehicle owners by November 24.

Once owners receive their notification letters, they should bring their vehicles to a Kia dealer for the necessary repairs. The replacement of the defective components will be done free of charge. Kia has urged owners to act promptly to avoid the potential fire risk posed by the defective parts. The company has not reported any injuries or fatalities linked to the issue but remains committed to resolving the problem as soon as possible.