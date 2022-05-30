No Comments

Kia Sells 10 Millionth Vehicle in the U.S. and Donates to Charity

Monti Charoenphong (left) poses with her brand-new Kia EV6

Photo: Kia

Since 1993, Kia has been hard at work to produce a value-based automotive lineup that American consumers would enjoy. Over the years, the designs of the vehicles have changed, but one thing has remained: Kia’s commitment to value. As such, the brand recently celebrated its 10 millionth sale in the U.S.

The car in question was the exciting new all-electric EV6, which was sold to Monti Charoenphong in Moreno Valley, California. But much to her surprise, Kia decided to gift the vehicle to her as part of its “Accelerate the Good” initiative of giving back. Not only that, but Ms. Charoenphong also received access to a future NBA and Kia Forum event. To help others, Kia is celebrating the momentous occasion by donating $10,000 each to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs of America, and Alzheimer’s Association.

Ms. Charoenphong was gifted her Runway Red EV6, which looks like this one

Photo: Kia

“Selling 10 million vehicles is a significant achievement and we at Kia are proud not only how far we’ve come, but also what the future has in store as we continue our push for sustainable mobility leadership,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO at Kia North America and Kia America. “To thank our customers for their support, Kia wants to give back in meaningful ways by helping those in need. We hope the positive impact of these donations will resonate for years to come.”

The Kia lineup currently consists of nearly 20 vehicles available in various powertrains, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric options. In recent years, the brand’s design identity has changed to showcase its electrified future and has drawn much more appeal from consumers.